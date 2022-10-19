Selma Blair May Have Stepped Away From ‘DWTS,’ But She’s Still A Champion For The Chronically Ill￼

Selma Blair made history on this season of Dancing With The Stars. The Legally Blonde actress was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018, meaning her participation in the dancing competition was a monumental undertaking not only physically but mentally as well. Although she stepped down from the competition in Monday’s episode, she’s claimed personal victory in more ways than one.

‘I Pushed As Far As I Could’

On Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, Selma Blair gracefully bowed out of the competition. The actress has struggled with Multiple Sclerosis for years now. The rare disease causes the immune system to eat away at the protective covering of the nerves, in turn disrupting the brain’s ability to effectively communicate with the body. The condition can often be disabling, although early diagnosis and proper treatment can lessen the severity of the symptoms.

Since her diagnosis in 2018, Blair’s condition has steadily improved, although the incurable condition must always be monitored. So, her decision to participate in DWTS was ridiculously brave, and her five performances were certainly impressive. However, as Blair explained in Monday night’s episode, it’s good to push yourself, but it’s important to know your limits.

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” Blair told her dance partner, Sasha Farber, before their practice session. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

She explained to the cameras that her doctors feared potential, irreversible damage to her bones. “With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit,” she admitted. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

Blair Received A Perfect Score For Her Final Dance

She insisted that she wanted to perform with Farber one last time, but she needed to concede after that. As Blair explained, she cared less about the personal risk and more about the example she’d be setting if she hurt herself for the sake of the competition. The Cruel Intentions star remarked that she wanted to show her son that “sometimes you make hard decisions.”

For her final performance, Blair and Farber waltzed to “What the World Needs Now,” leading the teary-eyed judges to give the couple a perfect score.

Thankfully, Blair has received an outpouring of support for her tough decision. The actress sets a great example that self-care and self-respect will always be inspiring.

