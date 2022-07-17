We’re So Jealous Selena Gomez Gets To Hang With Steve Martin, Martin Short Every Day

Selena Gomez was the perfect foil we didn’t know we needed to the genius comedic duo that is Martin Short and Steve Martin. The unlikely trio has delighted audiences in Only Murders In The Building, which was recently celebrated the premiere of its second season, and the chemistry between the three principle actors is the reason why. That chemistry translates well off-screen, too, leaving us totally jealous of Gomez’s ideal work-buddy relationships with the older stars.

A Tremendous Trio: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, And Steve Martin

The three stars of Only Murders In The Building, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are a joy to watch both onscreen and off. Martin and Short have a friendship and working relationship that’s developed over decades. It makes sense that some wondered how Gomez, the newcomer, would fit in with such a well-established dynamic. They needn’t have worried, however, because now we’re wondering how the duo ever did without her!

Part of the fun of the trio is how much they resemble their onscreen counterparts’ dynamic. Much like in the show, Gomez serves as the normal one to Short and Martin’s louder, more eccentric personalities. At OMITB’s Season 2 premiere, Gomez told E! News, “We have a bit of craziness,” gesturing at her co-stars on either side of her, “and I get to be the ground of it all sometimes. That’s fun.”

Behind-The-Scenes Antics

The fun doesn’t stop when the cameras quit rolling, either. Thanks to the fact that the first season was filmed under quarantine, the main leads were really only allowed to hang out with each other. Luckily they enjoyed each other’s company and found ways to keep themselves entertained.

“We actually only spent time together,” Gomez said on the June 12 episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “Thank God I find them very fascinating, ’cause I don’t know what I would do! But I love them, and so, I have a great time.”

A Close-Knit Group

Gomez continued, “They are very sweet and kind and hilarious—and inappropriate sometimes, and it’s the best. I just learned so much. And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I have been alive and they are the kindest people.”

One day, Gomez played Short and Martin Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 summer hit “WAP.” Gomez recalled, “It was hysterical,” adding, “They were so confused—they weren’t offended, they were just confused. They were like, ‘Wait, do women like this?’ Like, ‘Yeah, I guess it’s a thing, it’s a vibe, I don’t know.’ So they’re hilarious, they’ll be singing Joni Mitchell and I’ll throw in some rap music now and then, just to spice things up.”

When the trio splits up, they still keep in touch, but you probably won’t catch them with a group chat anytime soon. Instead, they rely on delightfully old-school emails to keep up with one another. “It is really funny when I do email them because…it’s email,” Gomez told LA Times. “They always sign their names. It’s really sweet.”

Their behind-the-scenes friendship is darling to watch unfold. Intergenerational friendships are always incredibly special. It makes us want to work with them too!

