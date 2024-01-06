Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Super Happy’ With New Boyfriend Benny Blanco

As Selena Gomez settles into her public relationship with Benny Blanco, sources are saying that things couldn’t be better between the duo.

An insider told PEOPLE earlier this week that Gomez is “super happy and present” with Blanco. “She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source said. “Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”

Selena Gomez, who has been open about her struggles with self-confidence, is noticeably happy that everyone around her is happy as well. The insider noted that her “circle” is so “protective” of her. “Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building],” the source. stated. “And now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.”

Gomez went public with her relationship with Blanco during a social media clapback against an online critic, who took a swipe at her love life last month. “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol,” the internet troll stated. This was noticeably quoting Gomez from a comment she made towards her famous ex, Justin Bieber, in 2016. “It should be special between you two only. Don’t be made your fans.”

In a since-deleted response, Selena Gomez declared, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family, and fans till the day I die.”

Since then, Gomez has been posting snapshots of her and Blanco on her social media accounts.

Selena Gomez then said that Benny Blanco is her “absolutely everything” in her heart. She replied to another fan by stating, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Selena Gomez Recently Spoke About Healthy Relationship ‘Must-Haves’

During a recent interview with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamerica, Selena Gomez spoke about her “must-haves” to a healthy relationship. She pointed out that she is focused on a “special connection” with someone. The connection allows for both self-respect and holds space for the feelings of others.

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people,” Gomez went on to explain. “Because it’s a bit of both. It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Besides Justin Bieber, among those Gomez has dated over the years include Nick Jonas, Zedd, Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom, and Charlie Puth.