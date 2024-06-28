selena-gomez-debuts-major-hair-makeover-amid-engagement-rumors

Amid engagement rumors with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez has showcased a major hair makeover.

Gomez joined her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short on a Wednesday, June 26, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Short, a guest host on the segment, welcomed Gomez to the stage, where she walked out with her newly long hair. Gomez parted her thick, sleek locks to one side.

Gomez’s new hairstyle completed her already elegant, chic look. The actress and singer sported a black Versace dress with gold buttons, a white collar, and white cuffs, as well as black pumps. According to PEOPLE, Gomez also wore “over $30,000 worth of gems from Simon G Jewelry.”

As for makeup, Gomez’s pulled off classic winged eyeliner with glittery eye shadow. Coupled with her long, thick hair, she looked stunning.

Selena Gomez Debuts New Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

During the interview, the two co-stars spoke highly of each other and the work they do together on the set of Only Murders in the Building. Short confessed that before meeting Gomez, he wasn’t sure what to expect of her.

“I’m driving to work and I’m thinking, ‘Selena Gomez could be a nightmare,'” he said. “She’s been famous since she was 15. She’s got 18 billion Instagram followers. What if she’s late? What if she’s mean?

“And then I said hello to you in the makeup room and … thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m already in love.'”

He noted that she’s never late, knows all her lines, and is “the biggest pro you’ve ever worked with.”

Gomez grinned ear to ear while thanking him for his kind words. She also admitted that she had been “terrified” coming to set the first day.

“I knew that I was already walking into something so rich and so fun and working with two icons, geniuses,” she said. However, she came to realize her co-stars, Short and Steve Martin, were exceptionally welcoming.