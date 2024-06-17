Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Spotted Kissing After Romantic Dinner Date in Malibu

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen indulging in some affectionate moments after a luxurious date night in Malibu. Selena and Benny were photographed leaving Nobu on Saturday, their arms wrapped around each other.

For the outing, Gomez wore a cozy beige cardigan, while Blanco opted for a floral button-up shirt paired with green cargo pants. Images of the smooch found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco look like they are about to ask you for food in a new photo. pic.twitter.com/PXXZ1NjjKe — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) June 16, 2024

Gomez and Blanco appear to be spending more time together now that she has returned from filming Only Murders in the Building and attending the Cannes Film Festival.

In December, Gomez announced that she and Blanco had been dating for six months. She affectionately referred to him on social media as her “absolute everything.”

In an Instagram recap of her “favorite moments” from her week in New York City, Gomez included a tender snapshot of herself lying on Blanco’s lap as they embraced. In the black-and-white photo, Gomez reclined while Blanco leaned over to kiss her on the lips. Elsewhere in the photo carousel, Gomez posed with Blanco, who wrapped her in his arms.

A fan gushed in the comments, “love seeing you happy omgg you deserve all the happiness in this world and much more.”

Another Selena lover added,”you deserve it all.”

Selena Gomez Planned to Adopt Until Her Romance Bloomed with Benny Blanco

Recently, Gomez disclosed in an interview with Time that she had been considering adopting a baby before her romantic involvement with Blanco. She explained that she had “grown very accustomed” to being alone for five years.

“A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she explained.

“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” Gomez admitted. However, the hopeful orphan will have to wait since she found romance with Benny. “It just happens when you least expect it.”

Years before their relationship became romantic, Gomez and Blanco collaborated on the song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured Tainy and J Balvin. In the 2019 music video, Gomez, dressed in pajamas, shared a charming scene with Blanco, who dressed as a giant white teddy bear.

In 2023, they collaborated once more on her single, “Single Soon.”