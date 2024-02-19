Selena Gomez Breaks the Internet With Risqué Bathtub Photo in Paris

Not leaving much to the imagination, Selena Gomez shared a risqué photo of herself in a bathtub while on vacation in Paris.

In her latest Instagram post, Gomez shared a series of photos from her recent trip to the City of Light. “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22,” she captioned the post. Among the photos was a snap of her waving her hands in the air was sitting in her hotel room’s bathtub with bubbles.

Fans quickly took to the Instagram post to praise Selena Gomez for the photos. “It’s giving MOTHER,” one fan wrote. Another one declared, “God is a woman.”

The latest sultry snap comes just days after Gomez shared some photos of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. One of the photos featured Blanco grabbing Gomez’s chest. “My bes fwend,” she captioned that post.

In Dec. 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed that she and Benny Blanco are officially an item. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in one comment. She then replied to one fan by starting. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

She also told another fan, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Selena Gomez Recently Revealed Her ‘Healthy Relationship’ Must-Haves

During a recent interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Selena Gomez reflected on what she needs to have a healthy relationship with someone. She noted that she prioritizes a “special connection” with someone that allows for “self-respect and holds space for the feelings of others.”

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, she explained. “Because it’s a bit of both. It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Selena Gomez previously stated that her past relationships have been cursed. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” she told Vogue Australia in 2021.

She then spoke about writing her hit single Lose You to Love Me. “I just said this is what I want to feel about myself,” she said. “So it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.”