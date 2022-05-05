The Secret Plan To Save The Royal Family In Case Of Nuclear Attack

Most people have no idea what they would do if there were a nuclear attack. It’s a situation that most try not to think about, but the British royal family has planned everything down to the last detail. So, what would the royals do if there were a nuclear attack?

Where Members of the British Government Go In Case of a Nuclear Bomb

According to a report from The Sun, palace officials started drawing up plans in the 1950s for “continuity of government” in case of an atomic bomb. Initially, the plan was for members of the British government to shelter in an underground bunker in the English countryside.

However, after the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, the British government feared the location of the bunker had been leaked to Soviet spies. The plan changed; instead of keeping all government officials in the same place, they would be scattered throughout the country.

The most important person to keep safe during such an attack is Queen Elizabeth. In addition to being the reigning monarch, the queen is also the only person who can appoint new prime ministers.

“The Queen had to be kept separate because only The Queen can appoint a Prime Minister,” historian Peter Hennessy told BBC Radio 4. “She could not be with the Prime Minister and the War Cabinet because they would get wiped out the moment they operated from this bunker.

How Would They Keep The Queen Safe?

So, where do the royals go in the event of a nuclear attack? According to papers that detail Operation Python, the royals would head to various country houses that are not known as royal estates if there was fear of an attack.

If a bomb was actually launched or war was declared, the queen would be moved to the Royal Yacht Britannia. From there, she would sail around various Scottish lochs; the Soviet radars would not be able to sense the boat, due to the large mountains surrounding the bodies of water.

If there was no time to get Queen Elizabeth to the boat, she would take cover in an underground bunker that was reportedly installed at Windsor Castle. However, some say that the bunker was destroyed in the 1992 fire at the castle.

The plans have obviously changed since the 60s, but experts believe the current plan is probably very similar to Operation Python. There’s no way of knowing what exactly the British royals will do if a nuclear bomb goes off in England, but hopefully, we’ll never have to find out.

