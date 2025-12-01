‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star to Make Broadway Debut

Following her exciting Dancing with the Stars run, Secret Lies of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is heading to Broadway.

According to Variety, Leavitt will be taking on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre for six weeks. The dates are from Feb. 2 to Mar. 15.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate took to Instagram to share her excitement about the Broadway news. “Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining [Chicago] in the iconic role of Roxie Hart. See you in New York City!”

Her Instagram post also featured a video of her sitting in a chair wearing a black dress and red heels as “Roxie” plays in the background. “The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be…” she wrote in the clip.

Fellow reality TV stars took to the comment section to praise Leavitt’s big news.

“This will be incredible,” Jason Tartick from The Bachelor franchise declared.

Fellow Dancing With the Stars alum and former Bachelorette, Kaityln Bristowe, posted multiple fire emojis.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star’s Broadway Announcement Came Just After She Finished as a Semifinalist on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The big Broadway news came just days after Whitney Leavitt and her dance partner Mark Ballas finished as a semifinalist for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. She previously admitted to returning to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to audition for the dance competition.

After being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, Leavitt appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She addressed the criticism she has received by declaring that she has become more “desensitized” as her fame has grown.

“I’ve experienced it for years. But I think like what was a little bit triggering was watching someone experience that for the first time for something for what? Like it just it made no sense to me,” she said. “And then I also at times felt like it was my fault because I was like, ‘Oh, like maybe it’s because of me, maybe it’s because he’s partnered with me.’”

Leavitt also tearfully reflected on her Dancing With the Stars elimination in an Instagram post.

“When you’re casted on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ you are seeing these people hours every single day,” she said. “Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I’m, like, going through withdrawals right now. Today just felt so weird.”

She then added, “So, I don’t know if anyone’s noticed, but we’re currently sitting in the middle of a dance floor. And I was wondering if, Whitney and Mark, you would do us the absolute honor of performing your freestyle last dance.”