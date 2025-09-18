‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Appears in Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial With Famous ‘Cousin’

Making sure she stands out from her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen Affleck stars in the new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with her famous “cousin,” Ben Affleck.

The commercial starts with a Dunkin’ Donuts employee announcing an order for “Affleck.”

“Expecting my cousin Ben? Nah,” Jen pops up. “When Dunkin’ has something packed with amazing value, they bring me. Jen Affleck. The Value Affleck.”

When the employee questions the “Value Affleck” title, Jen continues, “Twice the personality, half the price. I’m a steal. Just like Dunkin’s $6 meal deal. A coffee, bacon, egg, and cheese, and hash browns for $6? That’s value.”

When comparing herself to “cousin” Ben, the 26-year-old Mormon Wives star tells the Dunkin’ employee,

“You know what’s not value? Ben. Why overpay for something that nobody wants?” she asks. “He’s so dated. I’m younger, hotter. Can you believe Ben’s only 53? And it’s not like a young 53. It’s like weathered 53.”

Just as she finishes her sentence, Ben appears in the drive-thru line, clears his throat, and says, “Rude.”

As if she is in a confessional, Jen remarks, “That was bad. But not as bad as those grays.

The camera returns to Ben, who adds, “A totally average 53. Right down the 53 fairway.”

Before the Dunkin’ Commercial, ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Found Out Ben Affleck Isn’t Her Cousin

During the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen Affleck had mentioned that she was related to Ben Affleck through her marriage to Zak Affleck.

However, during the second season, Jen discovered that she was actually not related to Ben.”You’re not gonna make me feel stupid when that’s all I’ve been told from your family,” Jen told Zak, who said to her if she’s ever heard that from her family, it’s a “joke.”

“No one’s ever taken it seriously until you ran with it,” Zak pointed out.

“Oh my gosh, I’m still shocked,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “That’s something we’ve actually talked about, where we’re like, ‘Wait, we need to figure this out,’ and have a conversation with his family. I’ve only been told that through our whole marriage, so maybe [it’s not a lie], I don’t know. It’s still confusing to me.”

She also told PEOPLE that she initially didn’t actually know if she was related to Ben Affleck when the cameras started rolling for the show’s first season.

“I brought it up once and press ran with it,” she said. “And I feel like that’s all I’ve ever talked about since then. But at this point, I’m like, ‘Hey, if I meet Ben Affleck and [Jennifer Lopez] on the way, then great.'”