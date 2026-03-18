‘Mormon Wives’ Star Breaks Silence After Season 5 Production Halts

Following news that production on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has halted, castmate Jessi Ngatikaura has broken her silence on the situation.

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Ngatikaura was spotted commenting on an Instagram post from No Filter with Zack Peter, in which Peter said the cast was allegedly “upset with Taylor [Frankie Paul]” for “stealing the show” and for serving as the latest Bachelorette.

“It seemed like maybe it could have been a jealousy thing,” Peter pointed out.

Ngitkaura responded in the comment section, “It was never a jealousy thing lol.”

Production of Mormon Wives’ season five was halted after an alleged physical altercation between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The ordeal led to local law enforcement launching a domestic violence investigation.

The Rest of the ‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Allegedly Stop Wanting to Work With Taylor Frankie Paul

Along with the investigation, it was reported that the female Mormon Wives cast allegedly stopped the production because they refused to work with Paul.

“None of the women want to be associated with her,” a production insider explained.

“The girls are very overwhelmed,” the source continued. “They all banded together, and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly.”

Although everything was going “smoothly” before the incident, it was reported that the women castmates have since developed resentment towards Paul.

“They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they’re taking the production pause,” the source continued. “That they don’t want to film right now. I don’t think they care about her really right now. They’re just kind of like, ‘We’re done for right now.'”

The insider further added that Frankie has since “been quiet.”

The halt of season 5’s filming occurred just days after the show’s fourth season premiered. Paul’s Bachelorette season is also set to premiere later this month.

This isn’t the first time that Paul has had a run-in with law enforcement. She was previously arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child following a fight with Mortensen. During the incident, Paul allegedly threw a chair at Mortensen, which ended up hitting her daughter instead.

Despite the incident, the duo got back together, with Paul giving birth to Mortensen’s son in 2024. Their roller-coaster relationship has been one of the key storylines in Mormon Wives over the past four seasons.















