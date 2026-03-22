‘Mormon Wives’ Star Dakota Mortensen Granted Temporary Custody of His and Taylor Frankie Paul’s Son

Days after he filed for a restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul, Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen was granted temporary custody of his and Paul’s 2-year-old son, Ever.

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Mortensen did the filing just days after the Draper City Police Department previously confirmed that there was a “domestic assault investigation” into both him and PaulPaul. This was following two physical altercations between the duo last month.

According to PEOPLE, the toddler is to remain with Mortensen under the new protective order. There is a hearing scheduled for April 7. Until then, there will be “no parent time” for Paul.

The exes were first romantically linked in 2022. They were thrust into the public spotlight following a physical altercation in 2023. Paul was arrested following the incident. She was then charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and child abuse. Charges were eventually dropped, and the couple resumed their relationship. Paul gave birth to Ever in 2024.

Mortensen and Paul have since been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Mortensen Denies Any Involvement in the Leak of His and Paul’s 2023 Assault Video

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mortensen’s rep denied he was involved in the leak of his and Paul’s 2023 assault video.

The video showed Mortensen and Paul in a physical altercation at Paul’s home in 2023. It showed Paul throwing chairs at Mortensen as her daughter, Indy, sat on a nearby couch.

“His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever,” the rep stated. “He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.”

An insider also said that Mortensen was actually hoping the situation would de-escalate. “He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side,” the source continued. “He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Paul’s spokesperson previously spoke out about the leak. “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.’

Following the video leak, Paul’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelorette was canceled. Production on the fifth season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also been halted until further notice.