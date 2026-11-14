Sebastián Lelio, Director of Recent Oscar-Winning Movie, Dead at 52

Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, whose acclaimed drama A Fantastic Woman won an Academy Award in 2018, has died at the age of 52.

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Lelio died on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Santiago, Chile, according to local media reports. Preliminary reports placed his death at his residence in the Las Condes district of the capital.

His partner, actress Amalia Kassai, announced his death in an Instagram statement. The announcement cited “health reasons” but did not disclose a specific cause.

“We are going through a very painful time, and his memory will remain with us forever. He was a wonderful person who contributed to Chilean culture during important moments in its history,” she wrote.

Family And Fans Mourn Sebastián Lelio

The statement also remembered Lelio as a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture. His family expressed profound sadness and requested privacy and consideration during their difficult time.

Lelio earned international recognition with his 2013 film Gloria, which starred Paulina García. However, his 2017 drama A Fantastic Woman, featuring Daniela Vega, brought him wider acclaim. The production won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, marking a major milestone for Chilean cinema.

His other directing credits included Disobedience, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, Gloria Bell, featuring Julianne Moore, and The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh.

Lelio also directed The Wave, a musical drama that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

At the time of his death, the filmmaker had begun work on Poeta Chileno, an adaptation of Chilean writer Alejandro Zambra’s novel of the same name. The project marked another chapter in his contribution to Chilean filmmaking.

His death represents a significant loss for Chile’s film industry and the international cinema community.