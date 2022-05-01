Looking Back At Sean Penn, Robin Wright On The Red Carpet Amid His Third Divorce

As Sean Penn’s divorce from his third wife Leila George is finalized, his ex-wife Robin Wright’s marriage to her new husband Clement Giraudet seems to be going stronger than ever. Looking back on the former spouses’ relationship, it’s clear to see why their marriage ultimately ended. They might have presented the perfect united front on the red carpet, but behind the scenes was an entirely different matter.

Sean Penn, Robin Wright 12 Years After Divorce

Both Robin Wright and Sean Penn have long moved on from their 2010 divorce. In the years following the dissolution of their marriage, both actors remarried, though Penn recently finalized his divorce from his third wife Leila George in early April.

The two were married in a quiet, intimate ceremony in 2020, which was performed over Zoom in deference to COVID 19 protocols. George, whose legal name is Leila D’Onofrio, filed for divorce in 2021. The former couple first made their public debut in 2016.

Who Is Wright Married To Now?

Wright, meanwhile, is still happily married to her new husband, Saint Laurent’s International VIP Relations Manager Clement Giraudet. The French native was first linked to the House Of Cards star in 2017, who had broken off her engagement to Lone Survivor actor Ben Foster two years before. The relationship progressed quickly and by 2018, Giraudet and Wright were married in a bohemian-themed wedding in France.

Looking at photos of Wright cozied up with her new husband, it’s like we’ve never seen her look happier than she does now. While there were certainly high points in Wright’s 14-year marriage to Penn, the low points undoubtedly drove them to pull the plug for good after a few false starts.

How Did Penn, Wright First Meet?

Robin Wright and Sean Penn first met on the set of State Of Grace, which was released in 1990, and quickly began a whirlwind romance. Penn was fresh out of his volatile marriage to Madonna. By the end of that year, the two were expecting their first child together, a daughter they named Dylan. Two years later, in 1993, the couple welcomed a second child, their son Hopper.

In order to be there for her kids, Wright decided to take a step back from her acting career, which had been red-hot when she first met Penn, in order to concentrate on her family. Meanwhile, Penn continued to further his own career, picking up two Academy Awards for Best Lead Actor in 2004 and 2009 for Mystic River and Milk, respectively. Wright still occasionally picked up acting work, including her iconic role as Jenny in Forrest Gump.

Though from the outside it may have seemed as if the two were enjoying their fairy tale happily ever after, their relationship wasn’t without its low points. After having their two kids, the couple briefly split up in 1995 during which time Penn had a brief fling with the singer Jewel, but when he and Wright decided to get back together in 1996, they went ahead and got married.

A Rocky Period Leads To Final End

In 2007, Wright filed for divorce but after four months, she withdrew the petition as she and Penn apparently worked through their problems. Penn filed for divorce a short while later, though he also withdrew his petition after a few months. It wasn’t until Wright filed for divorce in 2010 that the couple decided not to attempt another reconciliation.

Since their final split, both have made career revolutions. Penn has become much more focused on charitable efforts and has been in the news recently with his full-throated support of Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion. Wright made a full return to acting and was cast in the hit Netflix drama House Of Cards in 2013.

What Has Penn Said Of Wright Since?

As for what the ex-spouses’ relationship is like today, it would appear to be largely non-existent. During an appearance on the WTF Podcast, Penn explained that he didn’t “have a lot of conversation” with Wright. “We don’t get along,” Penn continued, adding, “We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

It seems like these two know that it’s best to walk away from certain chapters in life and never turn back. Luckily both of their children are now adults, so there’s no longer any real need for them to have contact with each other.

