Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Wedding Details Revealed

Fox News stars Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity got married on Oct. 24, in Palm Beach, Florida. The event, which hosted many prominent right-wing and conservative figures, took place at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the same place the couple became engaged.

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According to Fox News, the couple’s faith played a big part in the ceremony, with their children and other family in attendance.

Both Hannity and Earhardt wrote personal vows, committing to the life they plan to build together.

After the ceremony, guests attended a reception at Everglades Club.

Many Fox News executives and media personalities were on hand for the festivities. FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott was in attendance, as well as Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

On-air personalities at the event included Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, Laura Ingraham, and host Lara Trump was there along with Eric Trump. New contributor Karoline Leavitt also attended.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attended, as did White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and his wife Erin, Sen. Tim Scott and his wife Mindy. Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his wife were also attendees.

President Trump and the First Lady were not in attendance, but hosted the couple at Mar-a-Lago the night before.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife. To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined,” the couple said.

“We feel blessed by the outpouring of love and support from the wonderful people in our lives and are excited for the future.”