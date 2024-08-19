Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs White Party Accuser Files Police Report, PD Communicating With Feds

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in trouble with law enforcement. On March 25th, the Bad Boy Records CEO had his home raided by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. The raid was due to a connection that the hip-hop mogul has to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

After the raid, several people began to speak out about their experiences with the once-famed but now-shamed hip-hop icon.

It has been nearly five months since the raid of the hip-hop mogul’s home and more people are still coming out and sharing their horror stories about their past experiences.

Diddy Accuser Cooperating With The Feds

According to TMZ, Adria English one of the attendees of Diddy’s all-white parties, is now cooperating with the authorities. Earlier this year English accused Diddy of trafficking her at his now infamous parties.

“One of Diddy’s accusers might be giving the feds more ammo to indict him — the woman who’s already suing him for allegedly sex-trafficking her at his White Parties has now filed a police report,” TMZ wrote.

“Adria English spoke to Miami Beach PD last week, and detailed many of the same allegations — dating back to early 2000s — she laid out in her civil lawsuit against Diddy. She had not filed a police report prior to this.”

Tyrese Shows Support For Combs

The situation surrounding combs has led to a mass of opinions from the general public. Most people want to see the hip-hop mogul be held accountable for his actions if he is indeed guilty. But other people like famed singer Tyrese, have shown unwavering support for Diddy.

“What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the awards shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life,” Tyrese said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I love this brother he’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel. Praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you Diddy if you ever need to call me and just need a listening ear, I’m right here bro.”