‘Summer House’ Alum Says Her Baby Will Be in the NICU For ‘Months’ After Being Born 10 Weeks Early

Just after her baby boy was born 10 weeks early, Summer House alum Danielle Olivera revealed that the infant will be spending “months” in the NICU.

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In his latest Instagram post, Olivera’s partner Eoin Heavey announced the birth of their son. This is the couple’s first child.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026,” he wrote. “10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice-wise and for a mum and dad.”

Heavey then shared that the infant was heading to “summer camp” at the NICU for his first 2-3 months.

“Mum and dad can’t wait to bring him home, hopefully soon,” he wrote.

Olivera’s partner then detailed the labor and delivery.

“Fitting for his mum, Aidan translates to ‘fiery one’ or ‘bringer of fire,’ and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10 pm on Friday, going to the emergency room at 3 am in Southampton, then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony Brook for a further 24 hours.”

Heavey praised the nurses and doctors at Stony Brook, noting they were “incredible.”

“We are mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis,” he continued. “Dad was nervous, terrified, sobbing mess, but couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day.”

Heavey also shared a sweet photo of Olivera standing by their son’s NICU room.

The couple announced the pregnancy just weeks before the delivery. They are now part of the Bravo reality TV show In the City.

‘In The City’ Co-Stars Show Support For Olivera and Heavey

In the comments, In The City co-star Andrea Denver and his wife Lexi Sundin shared their support for the couple.

“What a beautiful little fighter. Huge congratulations to you both brother on welcoming Aidan into the world,” Denver wrote. “Wishing him strength, health, and steady growth over the coming weeks, and sending so much admiration to Danielle for everything she went through. May the NICU days fly by, and may you have him home in your arms before you know it.”

Sundin also wrote, “Sending you three so much love. We can’t wait to meet him.”