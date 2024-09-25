Sean-'Diddy'-Combs- Wanted-'Young'-Princes- William-and-Harry-to- Attend-His-Parties

In a resurfaced interview, Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to join in on his infamous “white parties.”

The 54-year-old rapper made a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2011 in which he commented on wanting to add the two royals to his guest list while they were “young bucks”.

Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

When asked about his rumored desire to party with the Princes, Diddy explains by saying, “Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?”

The host responds jokingly with, “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us.” Diddy goes on to reassure everyone, “Trust me, they’re off the list.”

Princes William and Harry Allegedly Weren’t the Only Young Men on Diddy’s Guest Lists

This isn’t the first time the music producer has tried to bring young male celebrities into his inner circle. Since his arrest nearly a week ago, several well-known names have been mentioned because of their previous close ties with Diddy. Some of these include rapper Usher and Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Old videos have begun to resurface as well, including one involving a young Justin Bieber. During the video, Diddy asks him why he hasn’t been calling him to hangout. It’s evident that Bieber is uncomfortable as he shifts back and forth on his feet.

Combs’ infamous “white parties”, also referred to as “freak offs”, allegedly involved people being drugged and raped. According to Daily Mail, victims were also forced to perform “marathon sexual sessions with prostitutes.”

The only public evidence of William and Harry spending time with the producer is a few photos from an event. Harry, however, was named in one of the several sex trafficking suits against Diddy.

Neither Prince has commented on Diddy’s arrest or his previous comments toward them.