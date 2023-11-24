Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued By Two More Women, Allegations Continue To Grow

Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall are accused of sexual assaulting two women back in the early 1990s.

Barely a week after settling a sexual assault lawsuit filed by singer and model Cassie, 37, Sean “Diddy” Combs has now been hit with additional lawsuits from two more women. One alleges rape, while the other has levied accusations involving sex trafficking, revenge porn, and a range of other claims.

LEV RADIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM



Joi Dickerson-Neal and a woman who’s name was not released both had lawsuits filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act in pertaining to alleged incidents that happened in the early 1990s.

Dickerson-Neal is accusing Diddy of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sex trafficking, gender-motivated violence, as well as the creation and dissemination of revenge porn. Additionally, she says that while she was studying at Syracuse University, she agreed to go on a date with Diddy. At the time, she had just starred in a music video with the hip hop artist. During the date, Diddy allegedly drugged her, took her to a different location than agreed upon, and secretly filmed himself sexually assaulting her. Dickerson-Neal states that a male friend of hers told her that he and several others had seen the footage.

The lawsuit states that following the incident, Dickerson-Neal was hospitalized for severe depression and suicidal ideation. The court document states that she was burdened with “overwhelming feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and constant apprehension” about who had all seen the video. The lawsuit also lists Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Entertainment LLC as defendants.

Sean Diddy Combs circa 1998// Brian Rasic

The lawsuit also presents another troubling account involving an unidentified woman referred to as “Jane Doe,” implicating singer Aaron Hall and several additional defendants including “MCA Inc., MCA Music Entertainment Group, Geffen Records, 10 John and Jane Does, and 10 unknown entities summarized as “ABC Corps.” She alleges that she and a friend were at an MCA event when Diddy and Hall invited them to an after party event. After Jane Doe arrived at Hall’s apartment, she states that Diddy coerced her into having sex before Hall forced himself into the room, “pinned her down” and raped her.

Jane Doe also alleges that in another room, the two men forced her friend to have sex with them. Two days after the assault, the lawsuit alleges that Diddy became worried that “the girl he was with at the time” would find out about the alleged incident. This spurred him to visit the residence where Jane Doe and the other women were residing where he proceeded to choke Doe until she lost consciousness.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Diddy said, “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

Do you think these additional allegations hold some weight after seeing how he settled things with Cassie?