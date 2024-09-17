Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Spotted Smiling With Fans Minutes Before NYC Arrest in New Video

Shortly before his New York City arrest, infamous rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen smiling with fans.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Diddy is seen chatting with four male fans on a street in midtown Manhattan approximately 30 minutes before Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him at the Park Hyatt Hotel, which was located nearby.

Diddy was spotted in Harlem with his kids taking pics with fans moments before being taking into federal custody pic.twitter.com/ZAAJdRMkgD — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) September 17, 2024

Earlier in the day, Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen out and about in the city with his son Christian “King” Combs. The two were friendly towards multiple fans and even took some selfies with them.

Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. The charges were reportedly filed at the Southern District of New York one day before the arrest.

The rapper’s attorney Marc Agnifilo has already issued a statement pledging to fight fiercely for his client’s release. He also stated that Combs would “obviously” plead not guilty.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs,” Agnifilo declared, per PEOPLE.

Prosecutors Allege Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Manipulated Mulitple Women Into Taking Part in ‘Highly Orchestrated Performances’

In the since-unsealed indictment, prosecutors claim that Sean “Diddy” Combs has manipulated multiple women into participating in “highly orchestrated performances.”

The performances were known as “freak-offs.”

Not only were women involved in the “freak-offs,” prosecutors say male sex workers were paid to perform as well.

It was further alleged that Combs and his Combs Enterprise associates were the ones facilitating the “freak-offs.”

The provocative gatherings were hosted by Diddy and were known for featuring drugs and sexual activities.

Combs allegedly “ensured participation” by providing narcotics. He also controlled the women’s careers, threatening to withdraw financial support, and used violence as well as intimidation.

Along with being behind the performances, Diddy was accused of assaulting multiple women since 2009. This includes the 2016 incident where he was seen kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on a hallway surveillance camera.

Ventura previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of raping her throughout their 10-year relationship. Although her lawsuit was quickly settled, others that Diddy allegedly abused or assaulted came forward with their own lawsuits.

After the rapper was accused of human trafficking in one of the lawsuits, federal agents raided two of his properties.

In those raids, agents discovered 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles.

“In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” the indictment reads.