Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Sons Issue Cease and Desist Over Kim Porter Book

Dealing with their own set of legal issues, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons have issued a cease and desist over a diary that was allegedly written by their mother, Kim Porter.

Obtained by TMZ, the legal letter was sent by Christian and Quincy Combs, who threatened a man, identified as Courtney Burgess, as well as his attorney Ariel Mitchell, with legal action over Kim Portal Tell It All (Tell It All). The diary is currently on sale online and is under the pseudonym Jamal Millwood.

In the letter, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons stated they became the rightful heirs and owners of Porter’s intellectual property rights following her death in Nov. 2018. Therefore, the diary and its entries belong to them.

Burgess has stated in numerous interviews that the book is the “original unedited” copy of Porter’s diary/memoir.

He also claimed that he had a flash drive from Porter’s inner circle and printed it without any edits to produce the book.

However, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons have called out Burgess’ claims. They called the flash drive story “patently false” as well as misleading to the public. They further pointed out that if there was a flash drive, it belonged to them.

Burgess previously told TMZ that federal prosecutors confiscated his phone, which had a copy of the flash drive data.

Diddy’s sons gave Burgess five days to shut down the online book sales, stop doing interviews, and turn over Porter’s alleged possession. They also want to know how much Burgess has made from the book sales.

Kim Porter passed away while battling lobar pneumonia. She had struggled for several days with “flu-like symptoms.” She was the mother of Quincy and Christian as well as Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’lila.

Kim Porter Allegedly Shared Details About the Abuse She Endured During Her Relationship With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Following Diddy’s New York City arrest, a book allegedly written by Kim Porter was published. Titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side…, the book chronicles the abuse that Porter supposedly endured while being in a relationship with the now-disgraced rapper.

Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolf, told Fox News Digital it was all fake. “The Kim Porter ‘memoir’ is fake,” Wolf stated. It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy. Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

Porter’s children also released a statement, addressing the book. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interest at heart.”

