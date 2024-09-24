Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs No Longer Eating While in Jail Due to Fears of Being Poisoned

Rap icon Sean “Diddy” Combs has allegedly stopped eating while in jail due to fears of being poisoned. This comes from a source familiar with the situation that claims Combs is “paranoid” and “scared.”

Former inmate Larry Levine told sources close to Combs that he is worried that someone might try to poison him. “There are people out there that he has things on that do have a substantial amount of money,” Levine stated.

“Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to actually poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies, and no one would really think anything of it. So that may be one of the reasons he’s not eating,” Levine continued.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Refusing to Eat in Jail Amid Fears of Being Poisoned

Levine told NewsNation that Diddy’s refusal to eat could also be related to a hunger strike. He also brought up the poor quality of food served in prison.

“There’s mold in a lot of that food, the food coming to him is cold,” Levine stated. “It’s not coming to him warm like it would be in a regular housing unit, because they feed the people in the SHU last. Maybe he got sick from the food. That’s another possibility.”

Per The New York Post, Combs is being served three meals per day. He is being held in the MDC’s Special Housing Unit. While there, his meals are being served to him directly in his cell. Combs is given one hour of recreation time daily and is allowed to shower three times per week.

Per PEOPLE, Combs is in “shock” following his arrest and has been placed on suicide watch as a precaution.