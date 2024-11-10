Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Challenge Prosecutors’ Claims of Possible Second Trafficking Victim

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers are fighting back against certain allegations by challenging prosecutors’ claims of a possible second trafficking victim.

Videos by Suggest

The disgraced rap mogul’s legal team went after the government’s claims that there was a second victim involved in his alleged sex trafficking operation, legal docs recently filed and obtained by TMZ revealed.

In the original indictment, it was claimed there was one unnamed victim, who was seemingly hinted to be Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura. However, in the latest filing, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers alleged the “second victim’ was nothing more than nonsense and wasn’t a victim at all.

The legal further claimed that prosecutors had not spoken to the woman, nor was she a “target of any obstructive conduct” by the famous rapper.

Furthermore, the lawyers stated their client has never tried to obstruct the prosectors’ investigation by trying to contact the alleged victim.

In the latest court documents, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers addressed “Victim 1,” alleged to be the rapper’s ex. The legal team noted that Diddy and “Victim 1” had an 11-year relationship. The first allegations did not occur until Nov. 2023, which was five years after the former couple split for good.

The legal team then accused “Victim 1” of extortion. She allegedly demanded $30 million from her ex to purchase the rights to a tell-all book about their relationship.

Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of abusing her last fall. It was dismissed 24 hours after filing.

However, the lawsuit sparked a wave of other people coming forward and accusing Diddy of abuse, sexual assault, and other heinous crimes.

Diddy was arrested while in New York City. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Seek His Release Again By Offering ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Package

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers also filed another request for his release by offering a “far more robust” bail package. The rapper was previously denied bail twice following his arrest earlier this fall.

ABC News reports with the new request, the legal time is now requesting a “home detention” with round-the-clock security monitoring. It will also have “near-total restrictions on Mr. Combs’ ability to contact individuals other than counsel.”

The legal further pointed out that the new plan would ensure that he wouldn’t tamper with witnesses or endanger others. This was a previous concern by the judge who previously denied bail.

Diddy’s lawyers pointed out that the jail he is currently in lacks resources to help him with the case. This means he is unable to view the video and photographic evidence.

“Despite the MDC’s best efforts to facilitate the defense team’s needs, the current arrangement makes trial preparation impossible,” the filing stated. “As evidenced by the recent multiagency sweep of the facility and resulting lockdown.