Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files Major Lawsuit Against Witness Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal

Although Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars, the disgraced rap mogul’s legal team is hard at work and has filed a lawsuit against a witness.

Videos by Suggest

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Combs is suing Courtney Burgess, a man who appeared as a witness for a grand jury, along with his attorney, Ariel Mitchell. The rapper’s legal team claims that the duo were spreading “outlandish claims” and “baseless speculation” to feed the public “wild lies.”

In the lawsuit, Diddy called out Burgess for claiming he had possession of a video featuring the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities and minors. Combs claimed that the videos do not exist, accusing Burgess and Mitchell of telling “blatant falsehoods” or “making recklessly false statements” about him.

Diddy further pointed out that Burgess claimed he had received his ex, Kim Porter’s memoir directly from her before she died in 2018. The rap mogul stated no one knows who Burgess is. Diddy’s children even sent Burgess a cease-and-desist letter warning him not to release Porter’s alleged book.

Along with Burgess and Mitchell, Diddy is suing the parent company of NewsNation for defamation. He is asking for at least $50 million.

Mitchell responded to the lawsuit by telling TMZ it was a “pathetic ploy” to silence victims and people who stand up for victims.

“Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him,” she told TMZ. “I look forward to countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit for this frivolous and meritless filing.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ Attorney Previously Stated the Kim Porter ‘Memoir’ Was ‘Fake’

During an interview with Fox News Digital this past fall, Sean Diddy Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolf, stated that Burgess’s claim to have the Kim Porter “memoir” is false.

“It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy. Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

Porter and Diddy’s children also stated the claims that Porter wrote a book were untrue.

“Anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” they added. “Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interest at heart.”