Justin-Bieber-'Doesn't-trust'-those-around-him-amid-diddy-investigation,-source-claims

Justin Bieber is apparently having a difficult time trusting those close to him amid the ongoing Diddy investigation. According to an article by Page Six, the singer has been isolating himself, even from people that he’s been close to for decades.

Friends of his are apparently worried about Justin as old videos have recently started to resurface. One video, in particular, shows a visibly uncomfortable Justin standing next to Diddy as he asks him why he hasn’t been calling him to hang out. Fans have also expressed concern, as many have noticed Bieber looking thinner than usual.

Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic

The musician has opened up about his struggle with anxiety and depression in the past, as well as an issue with substance abuse.

In a documentary on YouTube called “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, he explains that a lot of these issues come from starting so young in the industry. He says, “There was a time where I was sipping Lean, I was popping pills, I was doing Molly, you know, shrooms, everything. It was just an escape for me.”

Resurfaced Videos Cause For Concern

The singer used to be close to the rapper when he was just starting out. Which is why Bieber’s name has come up as of late. In another resurfaced video, a 15-year-old Justin can be seen next to Diddy as the rapper tells the camera, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose.”

He continues, “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

As those close to him express their concern, other sources in the industry have made comments as well. A music source who has worked with Bieber told Page Six, “Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s–t? Yeah. He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did.”

Another source said, “Justin’s done some really crazy s–t and he’s alienated the people around him. He doesn’t trust them.”

The singer is now married to his wife Hailey Bieber and recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple also welcomed a son, Jack Blues, into the world in August. An insider recently spoke about the family saying, “People have tried to take advantage of Justin for a long time. We just don’t want anything to divert from Jack and his life now.”