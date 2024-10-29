Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging, Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy in New Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again being accused of drugging and assaulting a minor. This time, the alleged victim claimed they were 10 years old when the assault took place.

According to court documents that were obtained by Page Six, the victim, known as “John Doe” in the lawsuit, accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of assaulting him after flying him to New York City with his parents for an audition in the summer of 2005.

From there, the victim met Combs at a hotel near Madison Square Garden. After rapping several songs, Diddy stated he could turn him into a star.

However, things took a turn when Diddy asked the victim how badly he wanted to be a star. After declaring the then 10-year-old stated he would do “anything,” Diddy had someone from his team give the child a soda.

The drink caused the alleged victim to feel a “little funny.” He alleged that the beverage may have been laced with drugs, such as GHB or ecstasy.

As the then child was noticeably struggling, Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly told him, “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.” He then proceeded to force the alleged victim to perform oral sex.

The “John Doe” further claimed that he passed out afterward and when he awoke, his pants were undone. He believed that he was sexually assaulted while unconscious.

Following the alleged assault, the plaintiff stated that he felt lethargic and cried for his parents. Combs then told the child that he would harm his mother and father if he ever told them what happened.

The alleged victim pointed out that he did tell his parents about the ordeal, but they were too scared to file a police report against Diddy.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Responds to Latest Assault Accusation

Once again, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team was forced to release a statement about the latest lawsuit. The attorneys also called out the lawyer, Texas-based Anthony Buzbee, in the process.

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth,” the statement reads. “As is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.”

The legal team continued by declaring their client innocent. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

