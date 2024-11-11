Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files for Bail Once Again, Cites ‘Evidence’ of ‘Consensual Relationship’

A new update on the Sean “Diddy” Combs case has been reported by People. According to the source, the rapper’s attorneys have filed bail for him again.

Videos by Suggest

The music producer has already filed for bail twice and was denied by two separate judges. Diddy’s attorneys, however, seem convinced that they have solid new evidence that will allow him an early release before his trial.

(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the motion for bail, which was obtained by People, his lawyers claim that the prosecution’s case is “thin”. Apparently Diddy’s indictment only centers around his alleged “freak offs”, which prosecutors say involved the rapper forcing or coercing women to participate in sexual acts.

Combs’ lawyers are now zoning in on the resurfaced video of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The assault took place in March of 2016 and was caught by a surveillance camera within a Los Angeles hotel. Diddy’s lawyers are using this as evidence to try to get him released on bail.

Combs’ attorney says, “The video is not evidence of a coerced ‘freak off,’ but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim 1.”

Combs Still Pleading Not Guilty To All Charges

The rapper was arrested back in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Prior to this most recent request for bail, the music producer’s attorneys proposed a $50 million bail package. Combs was denied bail by both judges.

Combs’ lawyers are claiming that their most recent proposal is “far more robust than the previous” one. The proposal is now requesting “home detention with around-the-clock security monitoring and “near-total restrictions” on Combs’ ability to contact anyone aside from his attorneys,” as reported by People.

The music mogul is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is set for May 2025.