Sean-'Diddy'-Combs'-daughters-visit-him-in-jail-for-first-time-since-arrest

It has been recently reported that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received a visit from his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, and his mother, Janice Combs.

According to TMZ, the rapper met with the twins for the first time since his arrest this past month. Diddy, his daughters, and his mother were able to meet in a visiting area supervised by the jail staff. The visit was apparently full of emotion and led Janice to make a statement in defense of the music producer.

The statement was released on Sunday, in which Janice’s lawyer shared with Page Six. She said, “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged. Not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” immediately jumping to Diddy’s defense.

She goes on to say, “To bear witness to what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court. To finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Mother Comes to Son’s Defense

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In addition to these charges, a surveillance video from 2016 surfaced showing the rapper beating and attacking ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

In reference to the video his mother comments, “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things. Such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Although Janice Combs did not deny the fact that Diddy lied about physically abusing his ex, she continues to stand up for him. She says, “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty. Of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.”

Combs is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. He has pleaded guilty to all charges against him. The rapper also has a legal team working on a third appeal to release him from jail before his trial starts.