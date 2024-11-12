Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Can Allegedly Spy on Female Convicts While in Jail

Despite being behind bars, Sean “Diddy” Combs is allegedly still able to display some inappropriate behavior as he awaits his 2025 May trial.

According to the New York Post, the now-disgraced rap mogul is currently being held in the 4 North unit of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. This unit has around 20 inmates and has “looser rules” than the prison’s general population. Sources revealed that the unit has some perks, including air hockey.

However, there is one unintentional perk that Sean “Diddy” Combs can take advantage of. He and his fellow inmates can allegedly spy on female convicts.

“There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North,” Gene Borrello, a former mob enforcer who spent time in the unit, recently revealed to the New York Post. “They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them.”

Sharing his thoughts about Diddy being able to put together a jail version of his “Freak-Offs” sex parties, Borrello said, “He could if he wanted.”

The New York Post also revealed that a fellow inmate, who goes by the name G-Lock, also told cryptocurrency insider Tiffany Fong that the prison’s female inmates aren’t shy.

“They’ll show their t–s and play with their c—-ies,” he claimed.

Borrello then said the female inmates in 4 North range from being models to professional strippers. There are even some women who claimed to have been recruited for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “Freak-Offs” as well.

“They’re gross,” Borrello also commented about the female inmates. “Most of them are drug addicts.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in mid-September. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.

Sources Say Time in the Prison is ‘Super Boring’ For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Other 4 North Unit Inmates

Meanwhile, sources revealed that time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn can be “super boring” for Sean “Diddy” Combs and his fellow inmates.

Jeff Nadu, who hosts the crime-history podcast The Sitdown WIth Jeff Nadu told the New York Post that while it’s boring behind bars, he believes the “boring” part is good.

“Go into the regular units and it’s nonstop cutting and stabbing and fighting,” Nadu said. “So it’s kind of better to avoid all that.”

Fong then noted that while Sean “Diddy” Combs is not free, he does have “more freedom” than inmates in other parts of the prison.

“They are not in cells,” Fong said. “You envision them in small cells but they are actually in a unit that is set up like a dorm and designed for high-profile individuals. The president of Honduras was there.”

The unit has “very small beds” However. Fong noted that the beds are even smaller than twins. They are also no more than a foot apart from one another.

The beds are made of steel, with one-and-a-half-inch thick mattresses. Inmates are not given pillows.

The showers and bathrooms also have thin curtains for privacy. “A lot can be heard by the other inmates,” Fong noted.



When it comes to sleep schedules, the prison is notably strict. “There are head counts during the day and they typically wake up early,” Fong explained. “Typically, they are up at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. I think the lights go on and off early.”

Borrello added, “With the right cop, you can spend all night watching television.”