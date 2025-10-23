Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attacked While in Prison

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly attacked in prison by another inmate.

Longtime friend Charlucci Finney told multiple media outlets that the inmate snuck into Combs’ cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn armed with a shiv. Combes allegedly woke up with the shiv at his neck.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Finney suspects the attack was a warning rather than an attempt to hurt or kill Combs. “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed,” he explained. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

Continuing to speak about the attack, Finney said, “It was probably a way to say, ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Currently Serving a 50-Month Sentence

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

During his recent trial, Diddy’s lawyers spoke out about potential threats towards him. They spoke about one inmate coming at him with a shiv, but a security guard stopped them.

Diddy’s team wants him to serve his sentence at FCI Ford Dix in Hanover Township, New Jersey, because they deem the location safer. They also wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian recommending a low-security facility.

Finney stated that Combs’ time behind bars has been far from pleasant, pointing out that the rapper struggles to sleep at night due to being worried about clout-chasing inmates. He allegedly hasn’t spoken to his family about the issues.

“Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn’t want to worry his family,” Finney pointed out. “But if you’re in jail and you’ve been charged with anything sexual, it’s not a good place to be.”

He then added, “The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter. They try to get what they call prison justice. And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We’re talking about Diddy.”