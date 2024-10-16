Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asks Feds to Reveal Alleged Victims’ Names, Claims It’s Necessary for His Defense

While he awaits his May 2025 trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team requested that a judge publicly identify his alleged victms. This is to help him prepare a proper defense.

NBC News reports that the motion requests that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York identify the victims. The attorneys believe the “torrent of anonymous allegations” is damaging the rap mogul’s reputation. This is also leading to a “media circus” and potentially depriving him or a “fair trial.”

“His case is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit,” the motion reads.

The motion further alleges grand jury leaks and false, inflammatory statements by Department of Homeland Security agents are tied to the release of the now infamous surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles Hotel in 2016.

The legal team has filed a petition claiming government agents provided the video to CNN.

“Between the grand jury leaks and the incendiary public statements, the agents all but ensured that the grand jury would be tainted as well as the general public from which we will soon select a jury,” the motion continues. “This had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd. Yesterday alone, anonymous accusers filed an additional six lawsuits.”

The Latest Motion from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Comes After Attorney Tony Buzbee Announces His Representation of 120 Alleged VIctims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys filed the motion just weeks after Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbeed announced he was representing 120 alleged victims of the rapper.

“I want to focus on the ages of these victims,” Buzbee stated during an Oct. 1 press conference. “When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred… it’s shocking.”

Buzbee then stated that Combs’ youngest victim was allegedly just 9 years old when they were assaulted.

“Other boys were there to audition as well,” the lawyer claimed. “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio. With the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

Buzbeed added, “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Diddy’s legal team called Buzbee’s press conference a “publicity stunt.” They also stated the allegations he made were ‘outrageous and deeply prejudicial.

“These accusations came on the heels of more than a dozen lawsuits previously filed and currently pending,” the motion reads. “Several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs’ character and reputation. These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”