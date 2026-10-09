‘Scream’ Actor Died in August, But His Death Was Just Now Publicly Reported

C.W. Morgan, an actor best known for his role in the first Scream movie, has died. He actually died more than a month ago, but the news just became public.

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TMZ was first to report Morgan’s death after viewing Medical Examiner records, they reported on Oct. 8. According to the records, Morgan died on Aug. 30 in Los Angeles County.

Currently, Morgan’s cause of death is unclear, as is the manner of death. However, the records show he died in a bathroom.

Photo Credit: C.W. Morgan/Instagram

A spokesperson for the LAPD told TMZ that officers responded to a call for a death investigation, and the death appears to have been from natural causes. And a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call for an unconscious adult male.

Morgan was not transported via ambulance because the incident became a case for the coroner.

The actor’s biggest acting credit comes from his appearances in the original Scream franchise. Morgan played Hank Loomis, father of the murderous Billy Loomis. His character had an extramarital affair with Sidney Prescott’s mom, leading to her death.

Morgan is featured in a scene where he vouches for his son during a police interrogation. He also has a brief cameo in Scream 3, which he once mentioned in a 2021 Instagram post.

“Here I am lurking ominously in Scream 3,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot from the movie. “I was amused to no end seeing that C.W. Morgan was the last name listed on credits in the closing crawl. Crushing it!”

He went on to share “My Hank Loomis cameo lasted all of two seconds in this masterpiece.”