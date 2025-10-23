Scott Wolf Sets Return for ‘Doc’ Season 2

Scott Wolf’s Dr. Richard Miller is set to return to work in the second season of Doc.

Wolf will return in a multi-episode guest arc, according to Variety. He will also make his directorial debut on the series in an episode airing early next year.

Scott Wolf in the series premiere of ‘Doc.’ (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

“We always knew when Richard got fired that would never be the last of him. But no one expected him to come back to Westside like this — least of all Amy,” Doc‘s co-showrunners and executive producers Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg explained in a statement.

Scott Wolf was a Series Regular on the First Season of ‘Doc’

Wolf was a series regular in all 10 episodes of the first season. His character was fired from the hospital in the season finale. This occurred after he made a critical mistake during a code blue, which led to a patient’s death. He then blamed Amy (Molly Parker) for the incident after her accident.

“I think one of the heartbreaking things about the Richard story is that he made an honest mistake in a situation that costs someone their life. But he’s a doctor — you can’t do this work without making the odd mistake,” Parker revealed to Variety after the season 1 finale. “These people are human. But he’s so afraid of the Amy that we meet at the beginning. He’s so convinced that she’s so unforgiving that he would have lost his job.”

Following Wolf’s departure, Felicity Huffman joined Season 2 as a series regular, playing Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy’s former med school professor and mentor, who now serves as the Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital.

Wolf’s return to Doc is his first role since filing for divorce from Kelley Wolf, his wife of 21 years, in June. He has since been granted temporary sole custody of their three children: Jackson (16), Miller (12), and Lucy (11).

Kelley, 48, entered a mental health treatment facility in Utah earlier this month amid her ongoing divorce. She is also facing three misdemeanor charges connected to the separation, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Season 1 of Doc is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox One, with episodes available on Hulu the next day.