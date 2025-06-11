‘Party of Five’ Star and Partner Divorcing After 21 Years of Marriage

Party of Five star Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley, have officially parted ways after being married for more than two decades.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on Instagram, Kelley revealed the news with a photo of a lioness. “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Although she won’t share details about the divorce, Kelley said she feels “peace” knowing that she’s done everything she can to “walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

“Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with,” she continued. “He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit.”

Kelley then wrote that she and Scott look forward to an “extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children.”

“My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change,” she further shared. “I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace.”

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Scott Wolf spoke out about him and Kelley ending their marriage.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kellley,” he shared. “Our children have always been, and will continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority.”

“So I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he added.

Scott and Kelley Wolf began dating in 2002 and married in 2004. They share three children, two boys and a girl.

The ‘Party of Five’ Star’s Wife Previously Shared How She Almost Left the Marriage in a Post Celebrating the Couple’s 20th Anniversary

In an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s 20th anniversary, Kelley revealed how she almost left the relationship with Scott.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anybody,” she wrote. I almost love you enough to stop loving myself. But I remember that nothing in life is going to last if I leave myself behind.”

Kelley then wrote about how she could see the future of that scenario, and one day she would wake up and wonder what happened to that girl.

“I won’t even remember who she was,” she continued. “Well, I had promised her that I would never ever leave her again. So when you’re ready, I’ll be here, but I will not stick around while somebody tries to excavate fault in me.”

The Real World: New Orleans alum further revealed that she “was ready to walk out the door,” but Scott fought to stay together.

“He said, ‘You are really going to leave. I believe you. I can see it [and] I can feel it. And there is no chance in hell I am going to let that happen, so let’s do this,” she recalled. “Let’s do this hard part, the uncomfortable part.”

“The part where I have to look in the mirror and see my old pattern,” she pointed out. “Where I have tried to find fault in somebody in the hopes that I would prove that nobody can really do the hard stuff and stick around.”

Although she didn’t mention further details, Kelley said she and Scott went into “the cave” together. “And when we came out, you couldn’t find two people more bond, more connected, more clear about the promise we were about to make to each other.”

Scott also wrote a 20th anniversary post, hinting that the couple had some struggles, but still made it work. “You continue to be the force of light and love and life that makes it all make sense,” he wrote.