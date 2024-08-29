Scooter Braun Shades Taylor Swift Over Star-Studded Getaway at $17 Million Mansion

Taylor Swift has quickly become the hottest name in the music industry. She was introduced to the world as a teenage country music singer and has now become arguably one of the most famous people ever.

A large part of Taylor’s success can be credited to her former manager, Scooter Braun. But the two recently parted ways while Taylor was still at the peak of her career. Scooter doesn’t appear to be taking the split very well, to say the least…

Scooter Braun Shades Taylor Swift in Social Media Post

This past weekend Taylor hosted a star-studded party at a $17 million mansion in Rhode Island. And Scooter appears to think that his invitation may have gotten lost in the mail.

“How was I not invited?!” Braun joked on social media.

According to the New York Post, the shindig was held at an 11,000 square foot property that the “Bad Blood,” singer purchased in 2013 for nearly $18 million.

Manager and Artist’s Feud Explained

The feud between Swift and Braun started after the two sides were at odds over the acquisition of her masters. In June 2019, Swift posted a message on her Tumblr blog expressing her disdain for Scooter’s decision

“So this is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” she said.

“And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

However, Braun had a different recollection of how things went. He claims her tried to iron things over with Swidr but she never accepted his invitation to meet up.

“I regret [it] and it makes me so sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he said. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. So I don’t know what story she was told.”