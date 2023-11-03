‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Emily Hampshire Apologizes For Offensive Halloween Costume

“These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions,” Emily Hampshire explained.

Emily Hampshire is deeply apologetic for “putting something that awful” into the universe—her recent Halloween costume. She dressed as Johnny Depp, and her best friend dressed as Amber Heard.

The costume—which is now deleted from the Schitt’s Creek alum’s Instagram—depicts Hampshire and her pal dressed as the controversial ex-couple. Hampshire completed her costume with fake tattoos to resemble Depp’s, while her friend mimicked Heard’s court outfit and imitated her crying face in court.

In photos obtained from TMZ, Hampshire and her friend even accessorized their costumes with a bottle of wine and fake poop—referencing when Depp testified about Heard leaving feces in the bed.

After facing backlash from followers for allegedly mocking domestic abuse, Hampshire deleted the images, replacing them with an apology.

The apology reads, “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.”

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out into the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions,” she continued.

Hampshire finished, “In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

While Hampshire was met with critique for the costume, others claimed it wasn’t as offensive as the actress made it out to be.

Emily Hampshire’s Time On ‘Schitt’s Creek’

During Schitt’s Creek‘s run on CBC, Emily Hampshire played the role of the fictional character Stevie Budd, a motel clerk. In the series, Stevie initially clashes with the formerly wealthy Rose family. However, after moving to the town aptly named “Schitt’s Creek,” Stevie befriends the family.