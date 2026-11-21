Heavy metal legends Slayer brought their sold-out Los Angeles concert to an abrupt halt after a dangerous mosh pit erupted in the venue’s seated section, forcing frontman Tom Araya to intervene.

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The frightening incident took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Kia Forum, where the band performed as part of its celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of its iconic 1986 album, Reign in Blood.

According to reports, concertgoers became increasingly rowdy as fans started moshing in an area intended for seated spectators. And moshing at a thrash metal concert can get pretty dangerous.

Slayer Frontman Addressed The Crowd

Tom Araya eventually stopped the performance and addressed the crowd directly. He made it clear that the band would not continue while fans behaved dangerously.

“You gotta f–king maintain yourself, you can’t start destroying s–t, ’cause they’ll shut this s–t down,” he told the audience. “You guys get so f–king crazy, you start hurting each other.”

The singer also reminded concertgoers to respect the people around them, particularly those sitting in the designated seating areas.

Araya warned that the fire marshal had ordered the temporary suspension of the performance until the crowd regained control. He then delivered a stern warning, telling fans that Slayer would leave the venue if the behaviour continued.

“There’s noone to blame but you,” he pushed. “If you keep this s–t up, we’re going to go home.”

Fortunately, the audience appeared to take the message seriously. Slayer eventually returned to the performance and completed the concert.

The November 14 appearance marked the second of two shows celebrating Reign in Blood, widely regarded as one of the band’s defining records.