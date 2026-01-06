A ‘Scary Movie’ Actress Has Died: Son Confirms Death of Jayne Trcka

Jayne Trcka, a bodybuilder who portrayed Miss Mann in the horror-comedy Scary Movie, has passed away. She was 62 years old.

Trcka’s son confirmed the news to TMZ, stating he was not aware of any medical condition or sickness that would lead to her passing. He said she died on Dec. 12 in San Diego.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Trcka’s friend was unable to reach her for several days. After growing concerned, they went to her house to check in, only to find her unresponsive in the kitchen. She was pronounced dead by first responders.

Born in February 1963, Trcka started weight training in the late 1980s. She was dubbed the winner of the 1997 California State Championships and was the winner of the 1998 Junior Nationals, and the 2004 Los Angeles. During her bodybuilding career, Trcka earned top 10 finishes in more than 20 competitions.

Along with Scary Movie, Trcka had other memorable roles over the years. The famed bodybuilder appeared on The Drew Carey Show as well as Whose Line Is It Anyway? She even made an appearance in the music video of Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” as a prison guard.

Trcka also modeled for numerous magazines, including Flex, MuscleMag International, Women’s Physique World and Fighting Females.

Autopy results are pending.

Jayne Trcka Once Admitted that Bodybuilding Wasn’t An ‘Instant Decision’ For Her

During a 2004 interview with Bodybuilding.com, Jayne Trcka opened up about her bodybuilding career and how she entered the industry.

“Bodybuilding wasn’t an instant decision,” she explained. “It just kind of followed a progression of stages. Competing in my first competition and placing first and also getting coverage including the back cover in Woman’s Physique World. That lead to my second show. Placing well and loving competition and performing kept me going.”

Trcka also shared her own advice for the younger female boldbuilders. “If being a champion bodybuilder is your dream, then go for it and pursue it. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it. Though female bodybuilding has definitely decreased in popularity since the fitness came around a few years back.”

Regarding how she felt about her life and career at the time, Trcka added, “I am actually very happy with where I am at – at the present. Sometimes I am amazed at where I am at and how it turned out after taking certain paths. Though I feel I have taken the correct paths, with just some minor stumbling stones along the way… which of course were challenging and made me a stronger person today,”