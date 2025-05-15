scarlett-johansson-seemingly-addresses-justin-baldoni-and-blake-lively-lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has some thoughts about the legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Videos by Suggest

The former Marvel star seemingly addressed the situation while discussing her new film, Eleanor the Great, which Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios backed.

Although she didn’t get a chance to meet with Baldoni, because he was working on It Ends With Us at the time. However, she did praise Wayfarer Studios. “They were super supportive throughout the process,” she told Vanity Fair. “But yeah, weird timing.”

Johansson was also previously married to Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, from 2008 to 2011.

The back-and-forth legal battle began in late December 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni. She accused him of sexually harassing her on the set of It. Ends With Us. She also claimed he was part of the smear campaign following the film’s theatrical release.

One month after news broke about the lawsuit, Baldoni countersued Lively. He also included Reynolds and Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane. He claims Lively of civil extortion, defamation, and other offenses.

Baldoni is seeking $400 million through that lawsuit. The trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Justin Baldoni Was Recently Forced to Shut Down His Wayfarer Foundation

Scarlett Johansson’s comments come just days after Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Foundation announced it was shutting down.

The nonprofit’s mission was to “advance humankind spiritually towards a future peaceful world civilization.” It was aided by Los Angeles’ Skid Row Carnival of Love, which Baldoni launched in 2015.

The foundation’s co-founder, Steve Sarowitz, broke the news in a statement. “Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, on Friday, May 2nd, we began the process of sunsetting the Foundation,” he explained. “We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks.”

Sarowitz also shared, “Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work.”

Sarowitz further declared that he was incredibly proud of the Wayfarer Foundation’s impact and “deeply grateful” for its staff, board, donors, and partners.





