Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Foundation Shuts Down Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

As Justin Baldoni continues his legal battle against Blake Lively, his nonprofit organization, Wayfarer Foundation, has shut down.

Baldoni’s studio partner and the foundation’s co-founder, Steve Sarowitz, announced the news in a statement.

“Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, on Friday, May 2nd, we began the process of sunsetting the Foundation,” Sarowitz said. “We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks.”

He then shared, “Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work.”

Sarowitz further shared that he was incredibly proud of the Wayfarer Foundation’s impact. He was also “deeply grateful” for its staff, board, donors, and partners.

“We understand that this news may come as a surprise,” he then added. “And we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention.”

Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz Started the Wayfarer Foundation in 2021

Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz launched the Wayfarer Foundation in 2021 as a philanthropic arm of the actor/filmmaker’s Wayfarer Studios.

The organization’s mission was to “advance humankind spiritually towards a future peaceful world civilization.”

The foundation was aided by Los Angeles’ Skid Row Carnival of Love, which Baldoni also launched in 2015. That organization provided donations and services to those without homes.

“We have an entire city of people sleeping on the street,” Baldoni told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “One of the worst man-made disasters of our history.”

He then said, “We have too many people who are isolated and being left behind by society. But what’s been so amazing is finding that there are so many people in our cities who sincerely want to connect and give back.”

Baldoni is currently focusing on the legal battle that his It Ends With Us co-star, Lively, started in late 2024. After being accused of acting inappropriately towards Lively, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloan. He alleged civil extortion and defamation. He is now seeking $400 million.

