The Sweet Connection Between Scarlett Johansson’s Kids’ Names

Celebrity names can get a little strange sometimes, but Scarlett Johansson recently explained the thought process behind her youngest child’s name, as well as the adorable connection between both her kids’ names.

Johansson Reveals Her Mother-In-Law’s Reaction

Johansson stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to give some details about the newest addition to her family. The actress welcomed son Cosmo in August of 2021. She shares Cosmo with her husband, comedian Colin Jost. The two married in 2020 after two years of dating.

Clarkson asked how the couple came up with Cosmo’s name. Johansson initially joked, “We just threw a bunch of letters together,” which cracked Clarkson up. “I just thought it was so charming,” the actress continued. “And then, you know, our friends all liked it.”

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Shares The ‘Brutally Honest’ Remark Her Daughter Made In Relatable Parenting Moment

“Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it,” Johansson continued. “She kept suggesting other versions of it, and I was like, ‘No, he’s already here. He’s out…It’s past that time.’”

Even Cosmo’s Sister Approved Of The Name

Johansson also revealed the cute way Cosmo’s name is connected to her daughter, Rose, from her relationship with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. “They are both flowers,” the actress said.

“Not a lot of people make that connection, but yeah, cosmo is like a really sweet, little flower. [It] comes in different shades of orange and yellow and stuff like that,” Johannson shared. “That’s why my daughter liked [the name], too.”

‘Did You Submit The Birth Certificate?’

Colin Jost has also spoken about his mom’s initial reaction to her grandson’s name. “After three or four days, she would be like, ‘Cosmo? Is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?’ We were like, ‘Oh yeah, we did that at the hospital,’” he said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“She lives in Staten Island,” the SNL comedian continued. “Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives. And so then she would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo, so it is ok.’”

Jost’s mother might have needed some time to get used to Cosmo’s name, but the cute connection between his name and Rose shows the couple put a lot of thought into building their family together.

More Stories From Suggest