‘Scarface’ Star Ángel Salazar Dead at 68

Actor Angel Salazar, known to film fans for his portrayal of Chi Chi in the iconic 1983 film Scarface, has died. A friend visited the actor on Sunday morning and discovered his lifeless body in bed. He was 68.

Salazar “passed away in his sleep” at a friend’s home in Brooklyn “over the weekend,” as confirmed by his representative, Ann Wingsong, to TMZ. The official cause of death has yet to be disclosed. However, Wingsong confirmed that Salazar had been battling multiple heart-related issues.

Salazar made his big-screen debut with minor roles in the 1979 films Boulevard Nights and Walk Proud. He then garnered significant attention for his portrayal of Chi-Chi, a henchman to Al Pacino’s bombastic character Tony Montana, in the 1983 crime classic Scarface.

He later starred alongside Tom Hanks in Punchline (1988). Of course, he reunited with Al Pacino in Carlito’s Way (1993), which also featured Sean Penn and Penelope Ann Miller.

In addition to the previously mentioned films and many others, Salazar, a Cuban native, was also a veteran comedian.

He was featured in the 2006 documentary The Latin Legends of Comedy and made appearances on Last Comic Standing, along with various other comedy specials and series, including In Living Color and On Our Own.

Peers Pay Tribute to ‘Scarface’ Star Ángel Salazar

Indeed, comedians took to social media to pay tribute to Angel Salazar as news of his passing spread.

“RIP to my friend Angel Salazar. Worked together a few months ago. Comedy legend,” comedian Adam Hunter wrote on X.

RIP to my friend Angel Salazar. Worked together a few months ago. Comedy legend. pic.twitter.com/IM583Pl7Qv — Adam Hunter (@AdamComedian) August 12, 2024

“Very sorry to hear about the passing of Angel Salazar,” comedian Kevin Garifo wrote. “Most know him from Scarface, but he was a tremendous comic who was a very kind dude and a pleasure to work with. Rest easy dude,” he added.

“I was lucky enough to work with Angel Salazar during one of the darkest times in both my comedy and personal life,” comic and actor April Brucker wrote. She went on to note his comic style was an inspiartion to her.

“Thanks for the memories and I know you are making them laugh in heaven,” she concluded.

“Rest in peace Angel Salazar ‘chichi’ you were an amazing actor and good friend hermano,” musician Tito Puente, Jr wrote. “From scarface to carlito’s way your characters and comedy will be forever missed …😔.”