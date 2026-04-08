Savannah Guthrie Says It’s ‘Good to Be Home’ After Officially Returning to ‘Today’

Following a two-month-long hiatus, Savannah Guthrie officially returns to Today.

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“Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home,” she announced.

Fellow Today co-host Craig Melvin celebrated Guthrie’s return by stating it was “so good” to have her back.

The morning show’s longtime co-host is back in the studio despite multiple law enforcement agencies still searching for her missing mom, Nancy.

Guthrie’s mom was last seen on January 31 at her home near Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing after failing to attend a church service the following day.

The Today co-host has been working tirelessly to help find Nancy. She begged for her mom to return in multiple posts on social media.

Guthrie Previously Opened Up About the Disappearance of Her Mom

Just before her Today return, Guthrie spoke to Hoda Kotb about her mom’s disappearance.

“When I look at the Today show, it’s the answer to all of my dreams, actually better than my dreams,” she explained. “It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness.”

She further shared, “I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer.”

Guthrie then said she is grateful for her family. “I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family. And so I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore. But I would like to try.”

Guthrie admitted that she felt some guilt and wondered if her career had something to do with her mom’s disappearance.

“I said, ‘Do you think [it was] because of me?'” she recalled. “And [brother Camron Guthrie] said, ‘I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that. I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything.

She added, “So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but we don’t know.”

