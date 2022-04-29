Savannah Guthrie Reacts To Her Childhood Photo In People’s Beautiful Issue

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie is celebrating her appearance in People’s 2022 Beautiful Issue. Instead of a glamorous shot of Guthrie, however, readers can get a glimpse of what the morning show host looked like as a child.

Guthrie Celebrates Her ‘Real Kid Pics’ In People

“look at my real kid pics,” Guthrie captioned pictures of her appearance in the magazine. “you have no idea how astonishing this is to me. Thanks @people.” In a section called “From Cuties to Beauties,” People put childhood photos of celebrities next to shots of what they look like today.

“Most of all, thanks for choosing this kid pic,” Guthrie captioned the picture of her younger self. What makes the photo so cute is her lack of front teeth. The morning show host also posted another photo of herself when she was slightly older, with the caption, “Not this one.”

Guthrie’s followers loved the throwback shots, filling her comments section with love for the Today Show host. “Have you looked in the mirror? You’re beautiful and your personality makes you glow,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “I am a fan for as long as I can remember. I train into New York and very often go to the TODAY Show. I’ve had the lovely pleasure of meeting you and talking to you several times. You are absolutely beautiful, inside and out and… You are an inspiration to women & Young girls alike…”

Guthrie wasn’t the only celebrity whose baby pictures appeared in the Beautiful Issue. She was joined by stars like Camila Mendes, Beanie Feldstein, Leslie Mann, Bella Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Her Broadcasting Career

Guthrie has come a long way from her childhood days. The anchor was recently inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, alongside fellow Today Show host Hoda Kotb. Her career in broadcast journalism began with anchor jobs all over the country, including stations in Missouri, Arizona, and Washington, D.C.

After several years as a journalist, Guthrie decided to go to law school and put her career on hold to earn her law degree. She is a member of the bars in D.C. and Arizona. In 2007, Guthrie returned to reporting, earning a job as a correspondent for NBC News.

In 2011, Guthrie joined the Today Show and has been there ever since, interviewing interesting people and reporting on the news. Fans of the morning show loved getting a look at what Guthrie looked like as a kid in the latest issue of People.

