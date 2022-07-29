Savannah Guthrie’s Throwback Baby Video Has Jenna Bush Hager In Her Emotions

Today host Savannah Guthrie recently shared some videos of her children after a segment on “baby talk” aired on the morning show. Her followers were touched by the videos—including Guthrie’s co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager.

Guthrie Shares Throwback ‘Baby Talk’ Video

It all started with a Today segment about “baby talking” to newborns. According to a new study, the use of “baby talk” is universal across cultures and countries. The study also found that using “baby talk” can have a positive impact on a baby’s learning development.

Guthrie shared the videos in Instagram posts and stories, captioning one of her daughter Vale, 7, “baby talk got me going deeeeeeeep into the archives.” In the video, the morning show host is rubbing Vale’s tummy while using “baby talk.”

Hager: ‘How Has Time Gone By Soooo Fast’

Friends and followers loved the throwback video, leaving their thoughts in the comments. Hager was especially touched, writing, “Baby vale is making me wanna cry. How has time gone soooo fast.”

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Reacts To Her Childhood Photo In People’s Beautiful Issue

“Well now I need to hold a baby. Preferably a Vale or Char Char baby,” Siri Daly, a Today Food contributor commented, referring to Guthrie’s 5 year-old son, Charley. “Sooooooo cute,” another person gushed.

Guthrie also added some throwback content of Charley to her Instagram story, writing, “If you can handle the cuteness.” She shares Vale and Charley with husband Michael Feldman, who is a Democratic political and communications consultant.

Hager And Guthrie’s Close Friendship

It’s no surprise that Hager loved the baby video of Vale so much. She and Guthrie are very close; their kids even attend the same school. Hager is mom to Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2. Guthrie even babysits Hager’s children from time to time.

In an interview with HELLO!, Hager shared, “I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages, so it’s been really fun and kind of wild. It’s great and I don’t take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church.”

Guthrie and Hager often post photos and videos of their children, and it’s clear the pair loves each other’s kids—and are both already marveling at how fast they’re all growing up.

More From Suggest