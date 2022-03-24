Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Bond Over Being ‘Old Moms’ On The ‘Today’ Show

Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are both mothers, but in a new interview, the co-anchors are opening up about what their path to motherhood looked like and what it’s like to be “old moms.”

Guthrie: ‘Maybe [Motherhood Is] Not Meant For Me’

Kotb and Guthrie discussed their views on being a mom in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, talking about the challenges and benefits of being a mother. Both of them became mothers after the age of 40, following years of wondering if it would ever be possible for them.

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant] because the years were getting on,” Guthrie shared. “I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen: ‘Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life. I’m not entitled to have a baby too.’ Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism.”

After giving birth to her first child, Vale, Guthrie suffered a miscarriage at 41. She underwent two rounds of IVF treatment in hopes of conceiving again. Her son, Charley, came along two years later; Guthrie shares both children with her husband, Michael Feldman.

Kotb’s Decision To Adopt

Kotb had her own conception struggles, as well, tied to health issues. In 2007, Kotb overcame breast cancer but was told she would be unable to conceive. The morning show host remembers the feeling of devastation she had after hearing the news.

“I was in my room and I just sobbed. I thought, ‘Well, that’s that, isn’t it? Like, you almost blame yourself. Why didn’t I do this? Why didn’t I do that?’ So I just pushed it away, because the reality seemed impossible to bear,” she said.

Ten years later, Kotb made the decision to adopt a child, Haley, with ex-fiancee Joel Schiffman. She adopted another daughter, Hope, two years later. Kotb and Guthrie agreed that having children later in life can present challenges, but there are also benefits.

Kotb And Guthrie Agree That Their Life Experience Has Made Them Better Moms

“By this time in life you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” said Guthrie. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious, and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

Kotb agreed, saying, “All of a sudden all the things about having little kids that seem like a problem, you see in a whole different way. And I find myself being so much more patient and calm than I ever would have been at a younger age.”

The co-hosts also shared that there are people who have expressed their negative opinions on Guthrie and Kotb’s decision to have children later in life, but they have each other to lean on when things get hard.

“It’s amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They’re not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work,” said Guthrie.

Kotb and Guthrie’s journey to motherhood is relatable and inspirational for the many women who have also had children later in life, showing the world there is not just one “right” way to be a mom.

