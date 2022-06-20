Savannah Guthrie Has Emotional Reunion On ‘Today’ Amid Backlash From Amber Heard Interview

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie got the shock of her life while reporting from out in the plaza. When you’re a TV veteran like Guthrie, it’s hard to get one over on you, but the folks at the popular morning news program were able to give her the shock of her life after sneaking a familiar face into the crowd. This was likely quite the welcome surprise for Guthrie, who has been hit hard by criticism from Johnny Depp fans over her recent interview with Amber Heard.

Savannah Guthrie Shocked On Live TV

Savannah Guthrie had no idea what was in store for her while she was out reporting from the plaza during a recent show on Today. The long-running morning news program wanted to celebrate the spirit of reunions as the first day of summer rapidly approaches.

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, people are starting to get out more and reconnect with the people they haven’t seen since the pandemic started. Guthrie was the first Today star to come face-to-face with a blast from her past, but she wasn’t the only one.

A Familiar Face In The Crowd

Guthrie couldn’t help but notice a group of people holding up flags from her alma mater, the University of Arizona. As she wandered closer, a woman began waving her arms and jumping up and down, not an uncommon occurrence on the plaza. Guthrie had to take a few double-takes at the woman before it clicked in: she recognized her, though she hadn’t seen her in person for several years.

It was her best friend from college Melissa Manas and the sight of her caused Guthrie such a shock that the normally unflappable anchor stood stock still for several seconds with her hand over her mouth before she recovered. Giving Manas a hug, Guthrie exclaimed, “Melissa, I can’t believe it! I’m shocked!”

Weatherman Al Roker ran into his old mentor a little later, with Hoda Kotb also reunited with a pal from college. It was a heartwarming segment and a beautiful sight to see after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept friends and family apart for so many years. It was especially nice to see Guthrie enjoying herself after the reception she’s gotten online in recent days after interviewing Amber Heard.

Guthrie already faced significant criticism from fans of actor Johnny Depp on social media for her previous interview with Heard’s lawyer. The fervor didn’t die down one bit when Guthrie sat down with Heard to discuss the outcome of the case.

Watch A Portion Of The Interview Below

“Why you chose to interview this one, is beyond me. What a waste of air time that could have been dealing with important issues; I don’t know, like maybe the economy. I couldn’t watch,” one Instagram user wrote on a clip of her interview with Heard that Guthrie shared on the social media site. In another post, also featuring a clip from the interview, one person wrote, “I expect better from The Today Show!”

The Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation case certainly has been a sensitive, controversial subject. Though Heard was ordered to pay a little over $8 million in damages to her ex-husband after a jury ruled in his favor, her lawyer has indicated that the Aquaman actress would be unable to afford to pay it. There are still ongoing negotiations happening behind the scenes, so there will no doubt be more updates to this case that gripped the nation.

