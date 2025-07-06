savannah-chrisley-confirms-one-question-brother-grayson-asked-their-parents-after-they-were-pardoned

One month after Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison, Savannah Chrisley confirmed one of the first questions that her brother, Grayson, had asked their parents after they walked free.

Videos by Suggest

During the Chrisley family’s My View With Lara Trump interview, Todd stated that Grayson had requested to sleep in his parent’s room on the first night they returned to the family’s Tennessee residence.

“He came in and he said, ‘Can I sleep with you tonight?'” Todd said. “I said, ‘You can.'”

Savannah Chrisley also said she had a similar conversation with Grayson. “The first night [Grayson] said, ‘I’m scared to go to sleep because I feel like I’m going to wake up in the morning and they’re not going to be here,” she explained. “Grayson always said, ‘I have two moms,’ because we’re nine years apart. And so we’ve always been attached to the hip. He taught me more than any person in the world ever could the past two and a half years.”

“He thought I saved him when, in reality, he saved me,” she pointed out. “Going through this together has been such a whirlwind.”

Meanwhile, Grayson Chrisley revealed his excitement about Todd and Julie finally being home and not going anywhere.

“[The best part] is really just being together,” he said. “I mean, you take those times for granted when they are home, and then when you realize one day it could be there and the next day it’s not, you know, it means just a little bit more.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump and were released from prison in late May. They were previously convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah and Grayson Chrisley’s Father Said He Was “Angry” in Prison Because He Couldn’t Be With His Family

Meanwhile, Todd recalled being “angry” the first night in prison because he was away from his family.

“When the lights went out, I literally cried myself to sleep,” he said. “Because it’s the first time Julie and I had ever been away from each other since we had been married. I’d never not been in that house when my kids woke up in the morning or when they went to bed at night.”

Todd then explained that while it was “hard” being away from his kids, he “could at least talk to them.” However, he didn’t talk to Julie for the 28 months he was behind bars.

The couple called their reunion “surreal.”

“I think for me, I was never away from her because she was in my spirit the entire time,” Todd explained. “I thought of her every second of my day. And so when I hugged her the first time, it was like I was home in my heart spiritually.”