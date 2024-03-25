‘Saturday Night Live’s Dana Carvey Apologizes to Sharon Stone for Racy Sketch

Saturday Night Live is one of NBC’s top television programs. The show has earned a reputation for pushing the envelope with the content of some of its skits. But in this current climate, some of the older skits have been deemed inappropriate.

Recently, cast member Dana Carvey apologized to famed actor Sharon Stone for a past skit that was racy. In the SNL skit, Carvey and fellow cast members Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider play airport security agents. They essentially sexually harass Stone, making her disrobe during the security check.

Saturday Night Live Cast Member Issues Apology

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said. “It’s so 1992. It’s from another era.”

Stone accepted his apology.

“I think that we were all committing misdemeanors because we didn’t think that there was something wrong then,” she said. “We didn’t have this sense. I had much bigger problems than that.”

“That was funny to me. I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke,” she continued. “But I feel like now we’re in such a weird and precious time because people have spent too much time alone. People don’t know how to be funny and intimate or any of these things with each other.”

Risky Jokes Cost Comedian SNL Gig

Comedian Shane Gillis found himself in trouble last year. During an appearance on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, the comedian was heard using a racial slur towards Chinese people.

The leaked footage came shortly after he was hired to be a part of the Saturday Night Live cast. But amid the backlash, the hit television show rescinded their offer.

“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days,” the show stated in a release.

“The language he used is offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standards.”