All About Sasha Obama’s New Boyfriend, Clifton Powell, Jr. Son Of Actor Clifton Powell

Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her father Barack Obama became the President of the United States. Now she’s 20 and dating a new love interest. Who’s her boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.? Here’s what we know.

Where Is Sasha Obama?

After attending the University of Michigan, Sasha decided to transfer to USC last summer. She moved to Los Angeles alongside her sister who works as a scriptwriter for Donald Glover’s company. As soon as she transferred, it’s believed that she began dating Powell. He’s a tad older than Sasha at age 24.

Powell attended USC on a four-year basketball scholarship. He played for UC Santa Barbara for two seasons alongside future Miami Heat star Gabe Vincent. Powell then shifted his focus to advertising. He currently works as a director, creating content for companies like Nike and Peloton.

His Famous Father

While there are few men more famous than Sasha’s father, Powell’s father is notable in his own right. Clifton Powell is a prolific character actor with over 100 credits to his name. You may have seen him in Dead Presidents, Rush Hour, or Next Friday. In 2005, Powell was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Ray. He lost to Morgan Freeman for Million Dollar Baby. The two families both have a connection to Jamie Foxx, so that’s neat.

How Does Michelle Obama Feel?

In a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle Obama discussed how raising kids is different in their twenties. She says Malia and Sasha “loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home…Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Malia’s boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, became an unlikely tabloid target. The brit keeps a pretty low profile, but that hasn’t stopped outlets from attacking him. At various times, it’s been reported that Barack’s hated him and Michelle’s hated him. In reality, he hunkered down with the family for a bit of COVID-19 without any incident.

Only time will tell how long Powell and Sasha stay together. He certainly seems to have his own life going on with numerous ads already in the world for everyone from Peloton to Madden. It’s unclear how much longer Sasha has on her degree, but one would imagine she has no shortage of choices on which direction to take in life.

