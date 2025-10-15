Patrick Stewart’s Best Movie, According to Letterboxd Users

Sir Patrick Stewart has had a lengthy acting career. One so vast and impressive, it got the Queen of England to get up and do something about it.

Videos by Suggest

When deliberating on the ‘best film’ of any actor, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an objective answer. But, as the Wizard of Oz says in Wicked!, the truth is just what everyone agrees upon.

So how better to gauge his best film than by checking the Letterboxd hivemind?

Letterboxd is the place to be for film critics, those who think they’re film critics, or those who think consuming media is a hobby. So if we want to find Patrick Stewart’s best film, it’s our best bet.

Patrick Stewart’s Best Film, According To Fans

I’ve hit Letterboxd and filtered all of Patrick Stewart’s films by average ratings. So note that in this case, we’re looking for the best film he’s been in, as opposed to which film he’s performed the best in.

And with a whopping 4.1-star rating, Patrick Stewart’s highest-rated film is Logan.

The 2017 X-Men film reigns over his other films, which might surprise Star Trek fans. Although, considering the Star Trek films, maybe it won’t.

His role as Professor X in Logan is very commendable, but he always brings his A-game to any film he’s on.

Using our Letterboxd data, we can determine many other fun facts about his filmography.

Patrick Stewart’s Top 10 Movies Of All Time

Patrick Stewart has an extensive filmography. Below, you’ll find the 10 highest-rated films he’s been in, according to Letterboxd users.

Logan (4.1) The Prince of Egypt (4.1) The Plague Dogs (4.0) Hamlet (3.7) Excalibur (3.7) X-Men: Days of Future Past (3.7) Star Trek: First Contact (3.7) Little Lord Fauntleroy (3.7) Green Room (3.6) L.A. Story (3.4)

Boy, what an unexpected list. I hadn’t even heard of some of these films. I’m just incredibly relieved The Emoji Movie didn’t make an appearance. The only stain on his record (which is a brilliant pun if you know who he voiced).

Oh, and while I’m here, I may as well divulge that his most seen film among Letterboxd users is Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. But that film only got 2.9-star rating.